Kerala man dies after truck hits his motorcycle in south Delhi

A 37-year-old man, who was on his way to a hospital, where he worked, on a motorcycle, was run over by a truck in south east Delhi’s Okhla on Saturday morning, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Jijo P Paul, a nursing assistant who worked at the QRG hospital in Faridabad’s Sector 16. Police have arrested the truck driver, Purshottam Kishore, a resident of Khanpur near Okhla.

Police said at 7.13am on Saturday, the police control room received a call from a passerby who informed them about a motorcyclist, who was run over by a truck near the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Okhla Phase I.

A police team reached the spot and shifted Paul in a CATS ambulance to the Safdarjung hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“Paul was going to the hospital from his house in Palam village. The accident happened when he was riding towards the Mehrauli Badarpur road to go to Faridabad. The truck driver was speeding and could not control his vehicle and he allegedly ran over Paul. Locals caught the truck driver and handed him over to the police,” said an investigating officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Pail is survived by his wife, who works as a nurse at a private hospital in Dwarka and a five-year-old daughter. The couple originally hail from Kerala, said police.