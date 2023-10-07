Key Dalla-Duneke aide held from Faridabad

A 27-year-old key operative of the terrorist-gangster alliance of Arsh Dalla and Sukha Duneke was arrested from Faridabad in Haryana on Friday, for his alleged involvement in multiple murders reported in Punjab and Haryana, the special cell of Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Police said the accused is allegedly involved in multiple murders reported in Punjab and Haryana. (Representative image)

The suspect, Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur, who is originally from Bhatinda in Punjab and was evading arrest for the last two years. He was also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Another member of the alliance named Harry Rajpura was arrested from Faridabad last month, said deputy commissioner of police (counter intelligence, special cell) Pratiksha Godara.

“Our team arrested Maur and Rajpura in quick succession. They were the last two prominent on-ground operatives of Arsh Dalla–Sukha Duneke gang. Maur was one of the main accused behind the killing of British kabaddi team captain Sandeep Nangal Ambian. Amid a huge gathering, Ambian was killed when he was presiding a tournament as the chief guest at Nakodar in Punjab,” said special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

The arrest of Maur and Rajpura marks the conclusion of the reign of terror orchestrated by them in northern India. They were the most trustworthy operatives of the gangster-terrorist alliance led by Sukha Duneke, who was reportedly murdered by unidentified assailants in Canada on September 21, Arsh Dalla, Lakhbir Singh aka Landa and Harvinder Singh aka Rinda. The gang has been involved in anti-national activities in India in collaboration with Pakistan’s ISI, said DCP Godara.

According to the DCP, Arsh Dalla and Sukha Duneke were primarily engaged in targeted killings and extortion. They employed their network of sources to identify potential targets in India and conveyed instructions to Harry Maur, as well as Harry Rajpura, to carry out these assignments.

“Conversely, Landa and Rinda focused more on the trafficking of illicit weapons and narcotics across international borders. Maur and Rajpura were tasked with facilitating the transportation of drone-delivered shipments to the various recipients. The extorted funds and the proceeds of smuggling are routed through hawala channels to the foreign-based kingpins, from where they are redirected to these operatives in India for execution of criminal activities,” added Godara.

The special cell said that Rajpura was arrested on September 7 from Hodal in Faridabad and his interrogation led to the arrest of Maur from Faridabad on October 6.

About the cases Maur was involved in, DCP Godara said that on January 13 last year, he and his associates murdered two men–Manpreet Challa and Manpreet Vickey, who were close aides of dead gangster Kulbir Narunaa. Two months later, he and his aides killed one Yashbir in Haryana’s Palwal over gang rivalry and the same month they killed Sandeep Nangal, an NRI based out of UK, in full public view during an ongoing kabbadi match in Punjab’s Nakodar.

