Key NCR link set to be ready in 4 months

The NH-148A project, a long-planned high-speed link connecting the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway to Sohna and eventually the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, is entering its final phase and is expected to be ready within the next four months, officials familiar with the construction said. The corridor is expected to reduce pressure on the region’s two busiest arteries. (Photo for representation)

Once operational, the corridor will significantly ease traffic between Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and cities beyond, offering a parallel route to the heavily burdened national highways that now carry most of the region’s long-distance traffic.

Officials said one of the key structures on the Delhi side – a ramp on the DND Flyway descending toward the Ashram intersection – is nearly ready and the construction barricades were removed over the weekend. Work continues on the opposite ramp connecting Sarai Kale Khan, along with one of the most complex parts of the project: an arch bridge over the Agra Canal near Kalindi Kunj. That structure, they said, is among the last remaining hurdles before the Delhi-Faridabad section can be declared complete.

The alignment begins at the DND Flyway and runs through Kalindi Kunj, Faridabad, Ballabgarh and Sohna before merging with Mohna and branching toward Jewar through a dedicated spur. Officials see the highway as a transformative connector that will smooth access not only to the new airport but also to major routes further leading toward Jaipur, Mumbai and eventually Kolkata. By offering a new high-capacity link parallel to NH-2 and NH-48, the corridor is expected to reduce pressure on the region’s two busiest arteries.

“The project has reached near completion and should be ready in four months. Its aim is to decongest traffic in Delhi, especially from the northern and eastern parts of the city, and provide faster connectivity to Jewar, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Faridabad, Mumbai and Kolkata,” an official said.

The progress was reviewed in June during a meeting between Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, who confirmed that the last civil works were under way.

The NH-148A spans 91km in total – 59km from the DND Flyway to Sohna, running through Faridabad and Ballabgarh and intersecting NH-19, followed by a 32km spur toward Jewar. Built at an estimated cost of ₹7,084 crore, the project features a six-lane access-controlled highway with three-lane service roads on either side along brownfield stretches. The urban sections include eight elevated stretches across 12km, 10 flyovers, six vehicular underpasses, 11 light vehicular underpasses, 13 minor bridges, a railway overbridge, a railway underbridge, six bus bays and more than 100 culverts.

NHAI officials said Package-II of the project was completed in September 2024 and Package-III in May 2023, while the under-construction Agra Canal bridge remains one of the last structures required before Package-I can be commissioned. A proposed Package-IV extending the highway toward Kota in Rajasthan is still in the planning stage.

Urban planners said the corridor’s influence is expected to extend beyond long-distance traffic movement. Improved access is likely to reshape development patterns in several southern Delhi and Haryana border neighbourhoods – including Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur, Mithapur, Badarpur and Ballabgarh – making them more attractive for commercial and residential projects. The alignment also links with major high-speed corridors such as the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and passes key junctions like Akshardham, Badarpur, Faridabad, Mohna and Mandkola, creating additional connectivity to NH-19, NH-919 and multiple state highways.

Officials said the spur to Jewar has been designed to accommodate the expected surge in airport-bound traffic once operations begin at Noida International Airport. The first phase of the airport is scheduled to open in coming weeks.

With key civil works now in their final stages, NHAI expects NH-148A to emerge as a faster alternate route for commuters traveling between Delhi, Faridabad and Gurgaon, supplementing existing highway networks and reducing congestion across several major corridors.