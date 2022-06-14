Khan Market, Yashwant Place among markets on NDMC’s revamp list

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi government announced its plan to redevelop five popular markets in the city, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Tuesday announced that several markets under its jurisdiction such as Khan Market, Sarojii Nagar, Yashwant Place, Khanna Market, Prithviraj Market and Netaji Nagar Market will be “comprehensively revamped” in the next two-three years.

Satish Upadhyay, vice-chairman of the council that manages the New Delhi area, including the Lutyens’ zone and the diplomatic enclave, said, “Work has already begun in the Yashwant Place Market, near Chanakyapuri, where a new look and facade is being given to the market and infrastructure is being upgraded. We are also consulting the Khan Market traders for rejuvenation of this popular hub. Consultation from stakeholders is being carried out at several other places including Prithviraj Market, Netaji Nagar and Laxmibai Nagar. The Nauroji Nagar market has already been relocated in its new avatar at Kidwai Nagar,” Upadhyay said.

Besides revamping the 50-year-old two-storey market, the NDMC will also develop a seven-storey Yashwant Place commercial complex in the vicinity of the popular shopping area. An NDMC official associated with the project said that tenders have been issued for the ₹119-crore project. “The building will come up at the site of the old ‘Rendezvous resto and bar’ and it will have a total covered area of 8,900 square metres including a three-storey basement,” the official added.

Girish Sachdeva, a member of the council, said the Sarojini Nagar market revamp plan is also in the final stages of planning, and it will incorporate complete overhaul of public spaces and a three-storey underground parking. On Monday, council member and BJP leader Kuljeet Chahal had objected to the Delhi government including Sarojini Nagar its market revamp plan.

“The proposal of Sarojini Nagar revamp was discussed in the council meeting held on November 28, 2021, in which the council members unanimously agreed on the detail project report. It would be discussed with all stakeholders before being finalised,” Sachdeva added.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar mini market association, said the Delhi government and NDMC should co-operate on the redevelopment plan. “There are several problems related to basic civic infrastructure such as toilets, sanitation and pavements,” he added.

Upadhyay said Khan market redevelopment is also in pipeline and it will taken up soon. “We have to take everyone under confidence. A section of traders do not agree on the design so consensus is being built but the council has accorded in-principle approval to the plan.”

Sanjeev Mehra of the Khan Market traders association said NDMC should not wait for a consensus on all points but initiate work immediately on the development of parking, sewage, drainage and power infrastructure. “It can only be carried out in phase-wise manner. The council has ₹94 cr in market corpus levied in the form of conversion charges and it should be utilized. NDMC wants to carry out the project in consolidated fashion along with central vista but it is not practical. The land has been made available to them since 2011 for a parking project and we have demanded that as simple ramp based parking should be developed,” he said.

