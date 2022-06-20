‘Kidnapped’ JNU prof shares ordeal, probe on

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered a case of kidnapping, robbery and assault after a Jawaharlal Nehru University teacher purportedly claimed in a Facebook post that he was “kidnapped” on this way back to JNU by some people.

“I survived! Was kidnapped on my way back to JNU. Suffered a trauma! had to hand over my car, my purse and my person as they were many! My credit card is stolen! My fault was that the goons didnt like JNU. They all claimed to be Modi supporters! They called me antinational! Somehow managed to reach jnu after an ordeal! I have no faith in the system. Will trust people! Goodnight! (sic)” the Facebook post by Sharad Baviskar said.

However, neither Baviskar nor the police shared the details of the incident. Officers aware of the matter on Sunday said that Baviskar lodged a complaint with the Vasant Kunj police station but the crime took place in Naraina area, which comes under the west district police. Accordingly, the complaint was forwarded to the west district police for further legal action, the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “On his complaint a case of voluntarily causing hurt, kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person, robbery and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 323, 365, 392 and 34 at the Naraina police station. Teams have been formed to find clues and track the alleged persons at the earliest.”

DCP Bansal, however, did not share details regarding the sequence of the events, as mentioned in Baviskar’s complaint.

When contacted Baviskar said he has filed a complaint but refused to comment or share any other details about the incident.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) expressed solidarity with Baviskar. “The JNUTA expects that the Delhi police will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest and in guaranteeing the safety and security of Prof Baviskar and his family. The JNUTA also expects that the JNU administration will take up the redressal of Prof. Baviskar’s grievance with the police in all sincerity,” the association said in a statement.

