'Kisan Panchayat': 200 farmers to visit Jantar Mantar everyday from July 22

The government is facing opposition's heat inside Parliament over various issues. The Congress and others parties have said that they will not let monsoon session proceed normally unless the government listens to their demands. And now, there is a fresh problem for the government to deal with outside Parliament.

The farmers, who have been protesting near national capital Delhi's borders for more than eight months, demanding the three farm laws enacted in September last year be repealed, have said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar from July 22.

The farmer organisations leading the protests at Singhu border have decided 200 protesters will go to Jantar Mantar every day beginning Thursday.

"We will hold 'Kisan Parliament' from July 22 till the monsoon session ends and 200 protesters will go to Jantar Mantar every day. One speaker and one deputy speaker will be chosen every day. In the first two days, there will be discussion over the APMC Act. Later, the other bills will also be discussed every two days,” farmer leaders said on Tuesday.

The protesters held meeting with Delhi Police officials on Tuesday, after which a farmer leader said they will hold peaceful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and no protester will go to Parliament. The protest will go on at Jantar Mantar from 10am to 5pm.

"When police asked us to reduce the number of protesters, we told them to focus on the law-and-order situation and also gave assurance that the protest will be peaceful,” said Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka.

The monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.