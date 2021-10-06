Home / Cities / Delhi News / Labourer falls to his death from 8th floor of under-construction building in Delhi
delhi news

Labourer falls to his death from 8th floor of under-construction building in Delhi

When police reached the hospital, they got to know that the man had fallen from the eighth floor of an under-construction building and was rushed to AIIMS by a fellow labourer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
When police reached the hospital, they got to know that the man had fallen from the eighth floor of an under-construction building and was rushed to AIIMS by a fellow labourer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

A 19-year-old construction worker fell to his death from the under-construction site, where he was working since the past few months. Police said he fell off the monkey crane on the eighth floor.

According to a senior police officer, on Monday, around 2.20pm, they got information from AIIMS that an injured labourer, Ashrul Haqe, had been wheeled in.

When police reached the hospital, they got to know that Haqe had fallen from the eighth floor of an under-construction building and was rushed to AIIMS by a fellow labourer.

The injured man was declared brought dead by doctors and his body was shifted to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem proceedings.

A case under Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Maidan Garhi police station and further investigation is on, police said. .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out