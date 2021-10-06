Labourer falls to his death from 8th floor of under-construction building in Delhi

A 19-year-old construction worker fell to his death from the under-construction site, where he was working since the past few months. Police said he fell off the monkey crane on the eighth floor.

According to a senior police officer, on Monday, around 2.20pm, they got information from AIIMS that an injured labourer, Ashrul Haqe, had been wheeled in.

When police reached the hospital, they got to know that Haqe had fallen from the eighth floor of an under-construction building and was rushed to AIIMS by a fellow labourer.

The injured man was declared brought dead by doctors and his body was shifted to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem proceedings.

A case under Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Maidan Garhi police station and further investigation is on, police said. .