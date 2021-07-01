Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Last date to pay property tax extended by SDMC and NDMC

South Delhi civic body mayor Mukesh Suryan said the decision was taken for the convenience of property taxpayers.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Property tax submission data extended by SDMC and NDMC(Sonu Mehta/ HT Photo)

Delhi’s municipal corporations on Thursday extended the last day to pay property tax. The North Delhi Municipal Commission pushed the date to July 15 while the South Delhi civic body set the revised date to July 31.

“With the approval of Competent Authority, it has been decided to extend the last date for filing online Property Tax Return and payment of property tax with, 15% timely payment rebate with 3% Covid vaccination incentive till July 31,” South Delhi civic body said in a statement.

“This is the last opportunity to avail the benefit of 15% timely payment rebate on lump sum payment of property tax for the F.Y. 2021-22 along with 3% Covid vaccination incentive rebate (Only for residential properties) till July 31,” the statement further added.

The decision to push the last day to pay property tax was taken after several residents complained of glitches in the online portal. It also said that the decision was also taken because people faced problems due to Covid-19 pandemic.

South Delhi civic body mayor Mukesh Suryan said the decision was taken for the convenience of property taxpayers. He also asked taxpayers to make payment of their due property tax before July 31 so that they can avail the 15% rebate.

North Delhi civic body mayor Raja Iqbal Singh also said that the date was extended for convenience of taxpayers. “The NDMC has extended the last date of payment of property tax with 15 per cent rebate along with three per cent COVID-19 vaccination incentive for timely payment, for the lump sum payment of the property tax for the year 2021-22,” Raja said.

