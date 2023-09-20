Lav Kush Ramlila at Red Fort: It’s a starry, high-tech gala

With enthusiasm in the air and grand preps in full swing, Lav Kush Ramlila at Red Fort promises to be one of the most spectacular events in the Capital this year.

Artists enact the Ravana Vadh during Dussehra celebrations organised by the Luv Kush Ram Lila Committee, at the Red Fort Ramlila Ground, in New Delhi, last year. (Photo: Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

The iconic 10-day celebration, scheduled to commence in mid-October, will have several names from film industry, such as actor Gagan Malik, noted for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the 2012 TV series Ramayan, leading the cast in the same capacity. Joining him, Haryanvi actor Kavita Joshi will bring Sita to life, while Shashank Arora, known for his recent appearance in Made in Heaven 2, will take on the role of Laxman. The formidable character of Ravana will be portrayed by actor Mukesh Rishi.

What sets this year’s Ramlila apart is the infusion of cutting-edge technology. A three-story stage adorned with special 3D and LED lights promises to create a visually stunning experience. Arjun Kumar, president of the Lav Kush Ramlila committee, shares, “We will incorporate 3D mapping to create the illusion of a jungle, making it seem real. From the roar of a lion to the chirping of birds and the flow of a river, all will immerse the audience in the narrative.”

The theme for Ramlila is Shiv Ke Dhaam Mein Ram Ki Leela, featuring a replica of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It has been under construction for four months and is being assembled in Mumbai, Vrindavan, Mathura and Delhi. It costs approximately 15 lakh.

Notably, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee has extended invitations to PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to grace the event. Last year, Adipurush actor Prabhas was invited to burn the effigy of Ravana on Vijayadashami. This year, several prominent Bollywood figures are under consideration for this prestigious act, with the final decision yet to be announced.