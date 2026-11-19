A 22-year-old law student siphoned off nearly ₹30 lakh from his 87-year-old grandfather’s bank account over seven months and allegedly used the money to go on lavish trips to Manali, Nainital and Odisha, throw parties and buy a car, police said on Wednesday. The student and one of his friends have been arrested.

The victim's son approached police in October after finding that his 87-year-old father's account balance had fallen to around ₹6.25 lakh. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

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The two accused — Abhishek Raghav and Tushar Chaudhary, both 22 — allegedly stole ₹29.5 lakh through multiple transactions between April and October. The victim, Jagdish Singh, is a retired Indian Navy official, police said.

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Victim's son discovers suspicious transactions in bank statement

The case came to light after Singh’s son, Ashwani Raghav, obtained his father’s bank statement in October and found that only around ₹6.25 lakh remained in the account, deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The complainant alleged that during the period from April to October, fraudulent transactions had been made from the bank account of his father. The total deducted amount was ₹29,50,892,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The complainant alleged that during the period from April to October, fraudulent transactions had been made from the bank account of his father. The total deducted amount was ₹29,50,892,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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On the basis of a complaint filed by Ashwani that month, a case of cheating by personation was registered under sections 318 and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was initiated.

The police team obtained bank records, know-your-customer (KYC) documents and transaction details to trace the money and identify those involved.

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Grandson allegedly transferred part of the money to friend's account

“Investigation revealed that ₹9,26,892 had been transferred to a bank account opened in the name of the victim’s grandson Abhishek, while ₹20,24,000 had been transferred to another bank account belonging to Tushar. Both were interrogated and subsequently arrested. Abhishek’s phone number was linked to his grandfather’s bank account, which he allegedly misused to carry out the cheating in connivance with Tushar,” DCP Kumar said.

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Abhishek is pursuing a law degree at a college in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, while Tushar is a nursing student at a college in the same city, police said.