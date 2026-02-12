Edit Profile
    Retired Indian Navy officer, wife killed in Bengaluru; son arrested

    The victims were identified as Naveen Chandra Bhat, 60, a former Navy captain, and Dr Shyamala Bhat, 55, a dentist.

    Published on: Feb 12, 2026 10:27 AM IST
    By Arun Dev
    A retired Indian Navy captain and his wife were allegedly stabbed to death by their 33-year-old son at their home in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area on Tuesday morning. The accused has been arrested, the police said.

    Representational image.
    The victims were identified as Naveen Chandra Bhat, 60, a former Navy captain, and Dr Shyamala Bhat, 55, a dentist. The incident took place at Villa No. 112, Adarsh Vista Apartments, in Vignan Nagar under the HAL Police Station limits.

    “On Wednesday at around 7.30am, in the HAL Police Station limits, at Villa No. 112, Adarsh Vista Apartments, Naveen Bhat and his wife Dr Shyamala were stabbed by their son Rohan Chandra Bhat with the intention to kill over a family issue,” said DCP Whitefield Saidulu Adavath.

    Both victims were rushed to Manipal Hospital but succumbed to their injuries. “When they were taken to Manipal Hospital for treatment, both succumbed at about 8.15am,” the officer said.

    The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Dr Madhavi Nair, a doctor at Manipal Hospital and a resident of the same apartment complex. “Based on the complaint given by Dr. Madhavi Nair, a doctor at Manipal Hospital and a resident of Adarsh Vista Apartments, a murder case has been registered against the deceased couple’s son Rohan Chandra Bhat at HAL Police Station and investigation has been taken up,” Adavath said.

    Police have taken the accused into custody. “The accused Rohan Chandra Bhat, who killed his parents, has been arrested and will be produced before the honourable court,” he said.

    Investigators said the motive behind the killings has not yet been established. “The exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained,” the DCP added.

    The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of Bowring Hospital. “At present, the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary at Bowring Hospital. Their daughter has started from the United States, and a post-mortem will be conducted after her arrival,” he said.

