Three arrested for shooting in Tis Hazari court in Delhi, one on the run

A day after five shots were fired at the Tis Hazari court complex, three lawyers involved in the incident were arrested on Thursday, Delhi Police officers aware of the case said, adding that the prime accused in the case is still at large.

A lawyer fires a gun at Tis Hazari court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

After their arrest, the three, identified as Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan, and Ravi Gupta, were produced in front of a Delhi court, which sent them to four days’ police custody.

A confrontation between two groups of lawyers at Tis Hazari on Wednesday led to five shots being fired in the air at the court complex, police officers said. A purported video of the incident was circulated on social media, showing a man dressed as a lawyer firing what appeared to be a pistol, though police did not verify the authenticity of the clip.

According to the police, the arrests were made after officers analysed CCTV footage of the incident. Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), said several teams were formed and an extensive operation was carried out in many areas of Bhalswa Dairy, Swaroop Nagar, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh, and Vikaspuri to nab the accused.

“Finally, three people were arrested on Thursday evening from different location. All of them are advocates and are practicing in Tis Hazari court. We have also recovered three country-made pistols, four live cartridges and two cars from their possession,” Kalsi said.

After they were arrested, the three accused were produced before metropolitan magistrate Chatinder Singh, where the investigating officer submitted that their remand is required for the recovery of the weapon used in the and further identification and arrest of the accused persons.

The court, after going through the arrest memo and perusing the case diary, sent the three to police custody till July 10.

The court further directed the investigating agency the accused should not be subjected to torture during the police custody and their medical examination should be done.

The DCP said some other advocates involved in the incident have also been identified, and different teams are already making raids in their possible hideouts to arrest them.

