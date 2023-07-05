Home / India News / Firing at Delhi's Tis Hazari court as two groups of lawyers clash | VIDEO

Jul 05, 2023 02:26 PM IST

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP north, said that two different group of lawyers allegedly shot in the air over an argument.

Bullets were fired in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court premises over an argument among lawyers, police said. The firing incident occurred at around 1.35pm in the court premises under the limits of Subzi Mandi Police Station. Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North, said that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers of Tis Hazari Court, allegedly shot in the air over an argument.

Two groups of lawyers shot in the air outside Tis Hazari court premises.
No injuries have been reported in the incident. Kalsi said that the situation is now normal and legal action is being initiated.

"A firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured," Kalsi said in a statement.

A purported video from the incident shows a man in a lawyer's attire using a pistol-like weapon to fire in the air while a couple of similarly dressed men appeared to pelt stones.

The police could not immediately verify the authenticity of the clip.

KK Manan, Bar Council of Delhi Chairman, condemned the incident and assured a detailed probe into it.

“It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises.”

(More details awaited)

