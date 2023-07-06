Home / Cities / Delhi News / Three arrested for shooting in Tis Hazari court in Delhi, one on the run

Three arrested for shooting in Tis Hazari court in Delhi, one on the run

BySanjeev K Jha, Deepankar Malviya
Jul 06, 2023 11:42 PM IST

The incident was the fallout of a confrontation between two groups of lawyers at Tis Hazari on Wednesday.

A day after five shots were fired at the Tis Hazari court complex, three lawyers involved in the incident were arrested on Thursday, Delhi Police officers aware of the case said, adding that the prime accused in the case is still at large.

A lawyer fires a gun at Tis Hazari court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
A lawyer fires a gun at Tis Hazari court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

After their arrest, the three, identified as Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan, and Ravi Gupta, were produced in front of a Delhi court, which sent them to four days’ police custody.

A confrontation between two groups of lawyers at Tis Hazari on Wednesday led to five shots being fired in the air at the court complex, police officers said. A purported video of the incident was circulated on social media, showing a man dressed as a lawyer firing what appeared to be a pistol, though police did not verify the authenticity of the clip.

Also Read: Part of under-construction house collapses in south Delhi, two rescued

According to the police, the arrests were made after officers analysed CCTV footage of the incident. Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), said several teams were formed and an extensive operation was carried out in many areas of Bhalswa Dairy, Swaroop Nagar, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh, and Vikaspuri to nab the accused.

“Finally, three people were arrested on Thursday evening from different location. All of them are advocates and are practicing in Tis Hazari court. We have also recovered three country-made pistols, four live cartridges and two cars from their possession,” Kalsi said.

After they were arrested, the three accused were produced before metropolitan magistrate Chatinder Singh, where the investigating officer submitted that their remand is required for the recovery of the weapon used in the and further identification and arrest of the accused persons.

The court, after going through the arrest memo and perusing the case diary, sent the three to police custody till July 10.

The court further directed the investigating agency the accused should not be subjected to torture during the police custody and their medical examination should be done.

The DCP said some other advocates involved in the incident have also been identified, and different teams are already making raids in their possible hideouts to arrest them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanjeev K Jha

    In his reporting career of over 20 years, Sanjeev K Jha has covered bureaucracy, politics, ISI activities in border areas, music and Bollywood. Presently, he covers crime in the national Capital.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out