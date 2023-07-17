Lawyers abstain from work in Delhi HC to protest against transfer of judge

Routine work at the Delhi high court was affected on Monday as lawyers abstained from work in a ‘token protest’ against the transfer of one of its judges justice Gaurang Kanth to the Calcutta high court.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In almost all courts, proxy advocates took adjournments in the matters, as the courtrooms wore a deserted look, prompting the high court to question the proxy counsels on why adjournments were being sought.

“We can’t adjourn cases like this...You can’t appear in every case like this. If someone is not well, we will adjourn it. But none of you are giving ground for adjournment,” the bench comprising justice Sanjeev Narula remarked.

The court, however, did hear some instances in which lawyers appeared and passed orders in those matters. Before the other benches as well, dates were given in cases where the lawyers refused to appear.

The judges heard and passed orders in matters where the advocates were present.

Also Read: Rise above political bickering, give name for DERC chairperson: SC to Delhi CM, L-G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) had previously passed a resolution expressing concern over the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to shift justice Kanth to the Calcutta high court.

On July 13, expressing serious concerns and resenting the transfer by the Supreme Court Collegium, the DHCBA had unanimously resolved to request its members to abstain from work on Monday (July 17) as a token of protest terming the move as a “rarest of rare case”.

“It is a matter of regret that while no attention is being paid by all concerned regarding the process of filling up existing vacancies in the Delhi High Court, the transfer of sitting judges is being made thereby further reducing the existing strength of judges in the Delhi High Court,” the resolution moved by its president Mohit Mathur and adopted by the bar body said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through the resolution, they requested the Supreme Court Collegium to revisit its recommendation of transferring Justice Kanth.

On July 14, the bar body released the names of the proxy counsel, who would appear for the designated counsels in the various courts. The transfer of justice Kanth was, however, notified on July 15.

The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprises justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant.