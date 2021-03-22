Legal age to drink lowered to 21 from 25 in Delhi, announces Manish Sisodia
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced lowering of legal age to drink liquor in the national capital to 21 from 25. He also said that no new liquor shops will be opened in Delhi.
"The legal age to drink in Delhi will now be 21. There will be no government liquor stores in Delhi. No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital," Sisodia said at a press conference announcing changes to the national capital's excise policy.
Delhi was one of only six states or union territories that pegged the benchmark at 25. An expert committee set up by the government recommended in December that the legal drinking age be changed to 21.
In other cities such as Mumbai, only hard liquor is barred for those under 25, while wine and beer is allowed at 21. In major global cities such as New York and London, the drinking age is 21 and 18 respectively.
This comes after the recent government data, which showed that the per capita income for a resident of Delhi in 2019-20 was ₹3,89,143. This is almost three times the national figure of ₹1,34,432.
This indicates that the city has the required buying power inc ase the legal age is reduced. As for the demand side, 58% of Delhi’s population is below 30 and 68% of this fall under the working age group.
