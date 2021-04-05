Lend the warmth of your heart to keep strays cool this summer

In this heat when temperature is already making new records, even before we hit the peak May-June, even humans are finding it difficult to get access to both shade and succour and can feel wilted at times. Then, imagine how tough it would be for the stray animals and birds, who have no recourse from the wrath of Sun god! But, there are ways to ensure that our furry and feathered friends make it through the season with ease, if only each one of us becomes a little mindful.

A water bowl in the house costs nothing

Animals get dehydrated quite easily when it’s too hot. So, water bowls are an effective solution to help them survive the harsh heat. Shruti Kapoor, a Delhiite, who has been keeping water bowls for stray dogs across the city, says, “I’ve placed water bowls at more than 100 locations in Delhi. At some places, I’ve to go and refill it everyday whereas at others, there are some kind people who help refill them. In fact, you could make a water bowl for the strays out of any kitchen utensil, but terracotta pots are the best since they keep the water cool for longer duration.”

Water bowls and bird feeders can help feathered friends survive the heat. (Photo: Bachchan Kumar/HT)

Seema Asthana, a resident of Delhi’s RK Puram, has kept water baths for birds to drink and bathe in, since the heat became unbearable. She says, “The most important idea is to keep the bowl at an elevated spot so that the birds are safe from stray animals, who might be on the prowl. Also, refilling the bowl regularly, and cleaning it once in two days will make sure that no infections get transmitted from one sick bird to another.”

Some shade from the sun

Stray dogs are prone to get a heat stroke since they are out on the streets most of the time. To avoid the heat from taking a toll on stray dogs, Sumit Singla, a member of Paws for a Cause, an animal welfare initiative, says, “One can create makeshift dog houses using cartons, cardboard pieces and even plastic sheds that provide respite from the sun. Dogs and cats sometimes take shelter under parked vehicles, which makes it important for us to check properly before you start driving your vehicle so that you don’t end up injuring or killing them.”

Watermelon and cucumber in diet

It’s important to ensure that strays are provided access to clean water, to prevent them from facing dehydration. (Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT)

Animals need the right nutrition to battle heat. Therefore, fruits are a good source of nutrition. “Watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber and other hydrating fruits can help restore their lost energy due to the heat,” says Singla, adding how summer can bring with it varied health issues for strays, including ticks: “Ticks and worms can overload the already loaded immune systems of animals. Regularly de-tick and deworm them, ensuring to not overdose on medication.”

Cooler in guard houses, could cool strays

Priya Chopra, a resident of Safdarjung, Delhi, is prepping to organise a drive in the city to provide water to strays including cows, and raise awareness for the cause. “I have booked a water tanker, and will go to isolated spots in the city where animals are neglected and have no access to food or water. Cows and dogs roam on the streets all day in the burning heat. I plan to speak to the residents in these areas to replenish their water bowls on a daily basis,” she says, adding, “I have asked people in my society to make sure that the stray dogs are allowed to sit in front of the cooler, which is provided in various guard rooms of the houses.”

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter