New Delhi: Even as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi’s electoral rolls nears its halfway mark, the digitisation of enumeration forms has remained slow.

Official data released on Monday showed that while over 97 per cent forms have been distributed, less than 10 per cent have been uploaded (Hindustan Times)

Official data released on Monday showed that while over 97 per cent forms have been distributed, less than 10 per cent have been uploaded.

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The month-long exercise began on June 30 and will continue till July 29. So far, enumeration forms have been distributed to 14,097,667 of Delhi’s 14,510,298 electors, covering 97.16 per cent of the electorate. However, only 1,403,970 (9.68 per cent) forms have been digitised.

The gap between distribution and digitisation is stark across all the 13 revenue districts.New Delhi district has distributed forms to 99.92 per cent of its electors and North East to 99.82 per cent, but digitisation stands at 11.01 per cent and 6.72 per cent, respectively.

Central district has covered 98.87 per cent of electors but digitised only 6.39 per cent of them, while South East achieved 95.57 per cent distribution with 6.47 per cent forms uploaded.

Outer North has recorded the highest digitisation, with 21.31 per cent forms uploaded, followed by South West at 13.87 per cent, Central North at 12.26 per cent and North at 11.74 per cent. East recorded the lowest digitisation at 5.66 per cent, followed by Old Delhi at 5.76 per cent and Central at 6.39 per cent.

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{{^usCountry}} Election officials said the process involves various stages after forms are collected, including scrutiny, verification, scanning and uploading into the electoral database. Officials said digitisation usually picks up when substantial number of forms have been collected from the field, however, the current figures suggest a significant volume of work remains pending before the enumeration phase ends on July 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Election officials said the process involves various stages after forms are collected, including scrutiny, verification, scanning and uploading into the electoral database. Officials said digitisation usually picks up when substantial number of forms have been collected from the field, however, the current figures suggest a significant volume of work remains pending before the enumeration phase ends on July 29. {{/usCountry}}

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The draft electoral roll is scheduled for publication on August 5, with claims and objections open until September 4. The final electoral roll will be published on October 7 after the disposal of objections by October 3.