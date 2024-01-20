close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / L-G approves half-day off for Delhi govt offices to mark Ram Temple occasion on Jan 22

L-G approves half-day off for Delhi govt offices to mark Ram Temple occasion on Jan 22

PTI |
Jan 20, 2024 04:17 PM IST

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya will be held on January 22.

Delhi government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: Evening view of the Ram Temple ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya(PTI)
Ayodhya: Evening view of the Ram Temple ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya(PTI)

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries in attendance.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

A Raj Niwas official said that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22 on account of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, A Delhi government officer said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued an order for the closure of government offices till 2.30 pm on January 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On