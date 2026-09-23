LG asks police to form goa-like women-centric patrol unit

Reiterating the need to ensure women’s safety in the Capital, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to form a dedicated, women-centric patrol unit similar to Goa Police’s “pink force”.

“Women’s safety is non-negotiable. Women must be safe on every street, at every hour,” said Sandhu. (@LokNiwasDelhi)

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During an address to senior police officers at police headquarters, LG Sandhu directed officers to continue focused action under “Operation Shishtachar” against eve-teasing and harassment in public spaces.

“Women’s safety is non-negotiable. Women must be safe on every street, at every hour,” said Sandhu.

The LG asked the Delhi Police to adopt a “pink force”, similar to that of the Goa Police’s initiative.

“They should be deployed at schools, colleges, metro stations and other vulnerable hotspots for high-visibility deterrence and rapid response, particularly during vulnerable hours,” Sandhu said, adding that each police district should nominate a nodal officer and prepare a quarterly calendar for such sessions.

The directions came hours after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at Aastha Kunj Park near Nehru Place in south Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} He called for police stations to organise regular sports activities for children aged 5 to 15, in coordination with local schools and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), to strengthen police-community trust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He called for police stations to organise regular sports activities for children aged 5 to 15, in coordination with local schools and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), to strengthen police-community trust. {{/usCountry}}

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“The objective must be simple and clear: a safer Delhi and greater confidence of citizens in their police,” the LG said.

Calling for citizen-centric policing, the LG directed that every police station be a place where citizens feel heard, helped and safe. He also directed police to increase visible presence and strengthen foot and motorcycle patrolling in vulnerable, crime-prone and high-footfall areas.

On traffic management, Sandhu directed traffic personnel to identify and monitor major congestion points, with visible presence during peak hours and strengthened real-time CCTV and traffic control room monitoring.

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On police welfare, Sandhu directed senior officers to hold fixed grievance hearings at headquarters, ensure timely promotions and develop police colonies as “model zero-waste colonies”.