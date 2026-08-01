LG directs departments to station officials at DDMA emergency centre

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chairperson Taranjit Sandhu has directed all departments involved in emergency response to post their officials at the DDMA’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on Shamnath Marg to strengthen inter-agency coordination during disasters, officials said on Friday.

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According to officials, the directions were issued at a recent DDMA meeting, and the authority will now write to the Delhi Police, Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other key agencies, asking them to nominate officers for deployment at the centre.

The EOC is the city’s main control room for handling emergencies, and having officers from different departments working under one roof will enable quicker decision-making, seamless information sharing and faster emergency response, officials added.

The new arrangement is expected to improve coordination during incidents such as fires, building collapses, floods and other disasters, an official said.

The official added that this will also help speed up the deployment of rescue teams, equipment and other resources whenever required.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision is part of the Delhi government’s efforts to strengthen the city’s disaster management system. Delhi has witnessed several major emergencies over the past year, including fires, building collapses and flooding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision is part of the Delhi government’s efforts to strengthen the city’s disaster management system. Delhi has witnessed several major emergencies over the past year, including fires, building collapses and flooding. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the EOC will continue to function round the clock and serve as the central point for coordinating disaster response. With officers from all major departments present at the centre, authorities expect quicker communication, better coordination and a faster response whenever an emergency occurs.

The arrangement will remain in place until the planned modern EOC comes up at 33, Sham Nath Marg, where the Delhi government has decided to demolish a sprawling colonial-era bungalow to make way for the project.

Officials said the government is currently in the process of appointing a consultant for the modern EOC project.