LG directs officials to fast-tracks 20% job quota for ex-Agniveers in Delhi depts

New Delhi: Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed all concerned departments to complete the necessary procedures for implementing a 20 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment across key government services in the Capital, officials aware of the matter said.

Quota will apply to operational positions including police constables in Delhi Police, firefighters in the Delhi Fire Service, jail warders in the prison department, and forest guards. (HT Archive)

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The directions were issued during a meeting presided over by the LG and attended by chief secretary Rajeev Verma, the Delhi Police commissioner Satish Golchha, and other senior officials to review preparedness and assess the roadmap for extending the reservation benefit to ex-Agniveers in various departments and agencies, said officials aware of the matter.

The initiative is being undertaken in line with the central government’s vision, said officials, adding that the LG had earlier proposed recruiting ex-Agniveers into the Delhi Fire Service during a meeting held on June 8.

To leverage the discipline, skills, and military training acquired by these young personnel, the LG directed implementation of a 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment to vacant Group ‘C’ posts, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} The quota will apply to operational positions including police constables in Delhi Police, firefighters in the Delhi Fire Service, jail warders in the prison department, and forest guards and wildlife guards in the Department of Environment, Forest and Wildlife, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quota will apply to operational positions including police constables in Delhi Police, firefighters in the Delhi Fire Service, jail warders in the prison department, and forest guards and wildlife guards in the Department of Environment, Forest and Wildlife, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandhu, officials said, has set June 30 as the deadline for all concerned departments to complete the required procedural formalities and introduce necessary amendments to their respective recruitment rules.

During the meeting, the LG said that integrating ex-Agniveers into Delhi’s civic and security framework would strengthen institutional capacity and enhance the Capital’s resilience.