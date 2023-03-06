LG hosts G20 diplomats at Asita biodiversity park in Delhi

New Delhi Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Sunday hosted delegates attending the G20 summit-related meetings in the national capital at the newly-developed Asita East biodiversity park, built along the floodplains of the Yamuna.

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena hosts the envoys of G20 nations and others at Asita East on Yamuna bank, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official from the LG secretariat said ambassadors and diplomats of 11 countries visited Asita East early on Sunday. “The envoys went on a nature trail and bird-watching tour along the floodplains, spotting over 30 species of birds. The site hosts diverse vegetation and features rare migratory birds. These diplomats also went cycling through the vast grasslands of Asita East,” the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that Union minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi was also present for the outing.

Considering the ecologically sensitive character of the area, the visitors left their vehicles at the entrance of the floodplains on Vikas Marg and took electric carts to reach the biodiversity park, the official said.

Spread over 90 hectares, Asita East has been developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as part of its ambitious Yamuna riverfront redevelopment project. Work on the project started in 2017 and it was inaugurated by the LG in September last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Asita has been our own effort at such rejuvenation. Just six months back, this fragile riverine ecosystem was a dump yard of waste, squatters and stray animals. Persistent efforts by DDA have resulted in salvaging a self- contained ecosystem that houses rich natural diversity. Though the Yamuna floodplains remain fragile, efforts are being made to restore and rejuvenate Delhi’s natural heritage that is crucial for making Delhi environmentally sustainable with a refurbished green-blue ecosystem,” Saxena said.

Asita East has a restored wetland of about 2.5 hectare that is augmenting more than 60 million litres of water. “It has a plantation of 4,000 native trees of the floodplain ecosystem and about 3.35 million riverine grasses. All this has attracted about 63 varieties of resident and migratory birds this winter to make it their home. An interactive public zone has been designed with large congregation spaces, nature trails, cycle tracks and a selfie point,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}