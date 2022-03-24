LG lauds Delhi’s economic growth, govt achievements

The Delhi government is planning to set up a boarding school for underprivileged children, lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal said on Wednesday in his address to the Delhi assembly on day one of the Budget Session, and lauded the state government for various schemes and projects in sectors ranging from health, education, transport and social welfare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baijal informed the House that in five years (since 2016-17) Delhi’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased by 50%, indicating the strength of the state’s economy.

To be sure, LG’s speech the House on the first day of the Budget Session is prepared by the state government.

Talking about the government’s plan to address the dual problem of shelter and education among underprivileged children, Baijal said, “Being well concerned about the future of most underprivileged homeless children of early ages, the Delhi government has decided to set up a school with boarding and other modern facilities to provide structured education to all these children,” he said.

Baijal said Delhi’s per capita income in 2021-22 was ₹4,01,922 which is three times higher than that of the country’s average. “The years 2020 and 2021 witnessed unrivalled turmoil and the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted economic growth. However, the resilience of Delhi’s economy has cushioned the impact. The GSDP of Delhi at the current prices during 2021-22 was recorded at ₹9,23,967 crore, which is an increase of 50% during the period of last five years from ₹6,16,085 crore in 2016-17. This reflects the deep strength of the economy of Delhi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baijal said that Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates in the country and that 91.4% households availed the benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21. Besides, the Delhi government is supplying 945 million gallons per day water across the city with a network of 15,000 km water pipelines.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri called the LG’s address “a bundle of lies read out of compulsion”. “Education was given maximum time in Baijal’s speech. But for the last two years schools in Delhi remained closed. In such a situation, even the examinations did not take place, but the Delhi government has patted its back for increasing the pass percentage,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sweta Goswami Sweta Goswami writes on urban development, transport, energy and social welfare in Delhi. She prefers to be called a storyteller and has given voice to several human interest stories. She is currently cutting her teeth on multimedia storytelling....view detail