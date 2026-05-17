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LG launches ‘Jal Sanchay Abhiyaan’ to revive 101 water bodies

Delhi's "Jal Sanchay Abhiyaan" aims to rejuvenate 101 water bodies for conservation and sustainability, aligning with PM Modi's environmental vision.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:18 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi: Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday launched the “Jal Sanchay Abhiyaan”, an initiative by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to rejuvenate 101 water bodies across the city to improve water conservation and ecological sustainability.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at District Park, Paschim Vihar, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The programme was launched at District Park in Paschim Vihar in the presence of area MLA Karnail Singh and DDA vice-chairman N Saravana Kumar. Officials said the campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for environmental sustainability and water security.

According to DDA, the authority manages 822 water bodies, of which 424 have been identified for restoration and conservation work. In the first phase, 101 water bodies spread across nearly 155 hectares will be revived, with a target completion of August 30, 2026.

The identified sites include 22 water bodies in Dwarka Zone, 17 in Rohini Zone, 13 in South Zone and six in Narela Zone, among others. Officials said 24 water bodies were added in the first phase after a review by the L-G earlier this month.

In the second phase, targeted for completion by May 2027, the authority plans to undertake long-term sustainability measures such as fencing, strengthening embankments, installing sewage treatment plants where feasible and plantation drives around the restored water bodies.

Highlighting the historical importance of Delhi’s baolis, lakes, reservoirs and natural streams, officials said rapid urbanisation, encroachments and dumping of untreated waste had degraded several such water bodies over the years.

 
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