New Delhi: Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday launched the “Jal Sanchay Abhiyaan”, an initiative by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to rejuvenate 101 water bodies across the city to improve water conservation and ecological sustainability.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at District Park, Paschim Vihar, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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The programme was launched at District Park in Paschim Vihar in the presence of area MLA Karnail Singh and DDA vice-chairman N Saravana Kumar. Officials said the campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for environmental sustainability and water security.

According to DDA, the authority manages 822 water bodies, of which 424 have been identified for restoration and conservation work. In the first phase, 101 water bodies spread across nearly 155 hectares will be revived, with a target completion of August 30, 2026.

The identified sites include 22 water bodies in Dwarka Zone, 17 in Rohini Zone, 13 in South Zone and six in Narela Zone, among others. Officials said 24 water bodies were added in the first phase after a review by the L-G earlier this month.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandhu said the revival of traditional water bodies was necessary for Delhi’s long-term water security and ecological balance. “The initiative is not merely a beautification exercise, but a focused effort towards ecological restoration and sustainable urban development,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandhu said the revival of traditional water bodies was necessary for Delhi’s long-term water security and ecological balance. “The initiative is not merely a beautification exercise, but a focused effort towards ecological restoration and sustainable urban development,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The work includes dredging, excavation, desilting and clearing of natural catchment channels to improve rainwater harvesting before monsoon. DDA officials said restoration work has been divided into different batches and will continue till August. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The work includes dredging, excavation, desilting and clearing of natural catchment channels to improve rainwater harvesting before monsoon. DDA officials said restoration work has been divided into different batches and will continue till August. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A 1.47-hectare water body located within District Park has also been included in the campaign. Other prominent water bodies include one in Jharoda Kalan area of Dwarka, one in Maidan Garhi, one inside Smriti Van in Narela and the water body at Astha kunj in kalkaji, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 1.47-hectare water body located within District Park has also been included in the campaign. Other prominent water bodies include one in Jharoda Kalan area of Dwarka, one in Maidan Garhi, one inside Smriti Van in Narela and the water body at Astha kunj in kalkaji, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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In the second phase, targeted for completion by May 2027, the authority plans to undertake long-term sustainability measures such as fencing, strengthening embankments, installing sewage treatment plants where feasible and plantation drives around the restored water bodies.

Highlighting the historical importance of Delhi’s baolis, lakes, reservoirs and natural streams, officials said rapid urbanisation, encroachments and dumping of untreated waste had degraded several such water bodies over the years.

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