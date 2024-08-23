LG orders upgrade of Yamuna Sports Complex, removes officials over lack of maintenance

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena visited the Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar in east Delhi on Thursday and directed that officials in charge of the sports complex be immediately removed for not maintaining the premises, and asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure a makeover of the premises within the next two months. Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar in east Delhi. (HT Archive)

The LG also directed DDA to upgrade the sports facilities, add a clubhouse by repurposing an unused building at the gate of the premises, and create a designated open area for community functions where members from neighbouring localities would be able to avail facilities such as open-air dining, restaurants, and recreation.

“Underlining the apathy and neglect towards maintenance of the stadium, which once hosted archery and table tennis events in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the LG after the inspection issued directions to not only restore the complex to its earlier glory but also ensure that it develops into a top of the class sporting arena for sportspersons and a self-sustaining recreational destination for the people of east Delhi,” said an official from the LG office.

The LG ordered facilities for tentage and banquet to be developed for community functions for people living in the crowded East Delhi localities on an open unused two-acre space along the boundary of the complex, officials added. This portion of the complex, separated from the sporting facilities, will be accessible to users from the outside without disturbing the sporting activities in the complex, officials added.

“While these two facilities will provide much-needed recreational space to the people of the area, it will also provide funds for the upkeep, maintenance and upgrade of the sports complex. The LG asked for these two projects to be completed within the next two months,” the official added.

Saxena also directed DDA officials to provide the complex with better sporting equipment and facilities that can be used by professional athletes and archers.

Taking feedback from the sportspersons practising at the complex, the LG also asked DDA to tie up with hotels and ensure best-of-the-class boarding and lodging facilities for trainee athletes.