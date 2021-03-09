L-G outlines govt plans, opens Budget session

Lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Monday outlined measures taken by the city government to fight the spread of Covid-19 along with the Central government during his speech at the Delhi Assembly to mark the beginning of the budget session.

The L-G also noted that the economy of the Capital shrunk by 5.6% due to the pandemic. “All economies have been dented by Covid-19 and so has the economy of Delhi. Gross State Domestic Product of Delhi in real terms of constant prices is estimated to have contracted by 5.68% in 2020-21,” Baijal said.

The government has undertaken various steps to handle the crisis and job losses due to the pandemic, including raising the number of hospital beds, setting up of plasma bank and allowing home isolation, Baijal said.

“My government together with the Central government garnered all resources to ensure preventive and curative actions to safeguard the life of citizens of Delhi,” he said.

The House on Monday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing protests against the Centre’s farm laws, and the victims of natural disaster in Chamoli in Uttarakhand.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the occasion of International Women’s Day, invited deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to conduct the proceedings of the House for the day.

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “It was inappropriate for the L-G to give so much credit to the AAP government for the Covid-19 management work. We condemn that. In reality, the Covid-19 situation in Delhi came under control only when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah intervened – from increasing tests to setting up the biggest Covid care centre facilities.”

Baijal’s office did not respond to Bidhuri’s allegations.