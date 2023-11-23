LG restores JD Tytler School recognition

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed the Delhi government’s education department to restore the recognition of JD Tytler School in New Rajinder Nagar, against which the action last year was taken for refusing to admit students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The school’s recognition was withdrawn on July 16, 2022 for also failing to provide free stationery, books, and uniforms to students already admitted under the category. The LG has termed the action taken against the school as “extremely harsh”.

Saxena said that the school has been making efforts to comply with the provisions of the Right to Education Act (RTE) that mandate all schools to admit children under EWS at entry level classes to the extent of 25% of the class strength and had assured Delhi high court to make up for the deficiencies.

“I also noted that assurance has been given by the appellant school before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi that it shall make up the deficiencies. It is also admitted by the counsel for the appellant school that the appellant school shall ensure strict compliances of the provisions of RTE Act, 2009 and the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR) if its recognition is restored,” the LG said in the November 15 order while noting that the Delhi high court on September 1, 2022 stayed the education department’s order which had to continue to remain in operation till disposal of its appeal by the LG.

Taking note of the school admitting 81 EWS category students for academic session 2021-22 and 58 students for academic session 2022-23, Saxena added, “Therefore, keeping in view the aforesaid assurance, the fact that the appellant school has been imparting education in Delhi since 1954 and, in the larger interest of the students, the impugned order dated 16.07.2022 is set-aside and the Director (Education), Government of NCT of Delhi is directed to restore the recognition of the appellant school.”

The school had approached the LG seeking to restore its recognition and challenged the Delhi government’s order, besides seeking permission to set aside four show cause notices served to it.

The school submitted to the LG that though it on August 3, 2022 had informed the department regarding its compliance with the admissions and supply of books and uniform, the order was passed against it without considering its detailed replies and documents. It also added that the school was running since 1954 and there were 2,000 students, including 580 belonging to EWS, and the withdrawal of recognition would adversely impact the students and faculty.

The education department said the recognition was withdrawn after the school failed to admit eligible EWS students, adding that the show cause notices were passed against the school for indulging in gross violation and irregularities of the Delhi School Education Act and rules and RTE Act.

Officials in the education department did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the development.