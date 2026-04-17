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LG reviews MCD works, calls for time-bound action on sanitation, encroachments

LG reviews MCD works, calls for time-bound action on sanitation, encroachments

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:40 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday directed the MCD to ensure time-bound action on key civic issues, including sanitation, and encroachment removal from market areas and footpaths.

LG reviews MCD works, calls for time-bound action on sanitation, encroachments

In a review meeting with MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and senior officers, Sandhu highlighted sanitation as a "priority area," Lok Niwas officials said.

According to an official statement, the LG directed officials to expedite waste removal and scale up the deployment of mechanised road sweeping machines across the city. He ordered the removal of encroachments from market areas and footpaths and the recovery of penalties to ensure deterrence.

Sandhu stressed the need to build parking infrastructure in major markets to ease congestion and improve accessibility. He also directed the civic body to maintain roads and street lighting on time to ensure safe mobility.

The LG also called for effective implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, including proper installation and maintenance of dustbins in public places, the statement read.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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