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LG Sandhu seeks DDA's plans to develop Dwarka, Narela, Rohini sub-cities as investment destinations

LG Sandhu seeks DDA's plans to develop Dwarka, Narela, Rohini sub-cities as investment destinations

Published on: May 11, 2026 02:48 pm IST
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New Delhi, Dwarka sub-city, developed by the Delhi Development Authority , is all set to become an international and domestic investment destination of the national capital for IT, ITeS and digital infra industries, officials said on Monday.

LG Sandhu seeks DDA's plans to develop Dwarka, Narela, Rohini sub-cities as investment destinations

Under the concerted efforts of Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is also chairman of the DDA, similar plans are afoot for Rohini and Narela areas of the city, DDA officials said.

Sandhu, in a recent meeting with the DDA top brass, discussed the modalities of developmental initiatives that could bring about transformative changes in Dwarka as well as Rohini and Narela sub-cities.

He directed the DDA to come up with a concrete plan of action in consultation with all stakeholders at the earliest, over future plans and projects for the sub-cities, officials said.

The lieutenant governor asked for a comprehensive and time-bound plan to be put up to him, and advised the officers to look into the prospects of non-polluting information technology , IT-enabled Services , health care, global capacity centres and digital infra industries being attracted to these areas, for setting up their operations and offices.

 
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