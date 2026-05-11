New Delhi, Dwarka sub-city, developed by the Delhi Development Authority , is all set to become an international and domestic investment destination of the national capital for IT, ITeS and digital infra industries, officials said on Monday.

LG Sandhu seeks DDA's plans to develop Dwarka, Narela, Rohini sub-cities as investment destinations

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Under the concerted efforts of Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is also chairman of the DDA, similar plans are afoot for Rohini and Narela areas of the city, DDA officials said.

Sandhu, in a recent meeting with the DDA top brass, discussed the modalities of developmental initiatives that could bring about transformative changes in Dwarka as well as Rohini and Narela sub-cities.

He directed the DDA to come up with a concrete plan of action in consultation with all stakeholders at the earliest, over future plans and projects for the sub-cities, officials said.

The lieutenant governor asked for a comprehensive and time-bound plan to be put up to him, and advised the officers to look into the prospects of non-polluting information technology , IT-enabled Services , health care, global capacity centres and digital infra industries being attracted to these areas, for setting up their operations and offices.

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{{^usCountry}} With greater connectivity to the main city centre, closeness to the airport, expanding road networks, these areas could be developed as a hub for data centres, semiconductor plants and warehousing, in line with the provisions of the Master Plan, he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With greater connectivity to the main city centre, closeness to the airport, expanding road networks, these areas could be developed as a hub for data centres, semiconductor plants and warehousing, in line with the provisions of the Master Plan, he noted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sandhu emphasised that such a transformation would not only bring investment opportunities that have been previously lacking but would also create jobs and generate revenue while ensuring sustainable city development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandhu emphasised that such a transformation would not only bring investment opportunities that have been previously lacking but would also create jobs and generate revenue while ensuring sustainable city development. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Various developments like the operationalisation of the urban extension road, extensive network of Metro lines, transit-oriented development policy, upcoming education hubs and evolution of these sub-cities into major residential areas have made these areas fit for being developed as decentralised economic hubs, Sandhu told officials during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Various developments like the operationalisation of the urban extension road, extensive network of Metro lines, transit-oriented development policy, upcoming education hubs and evolution of these sub-cities into major residential areas have made these areas fit for being developed as decentralised economic hubs, Sandhu told officials during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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