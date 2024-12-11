LG tells officials to give better security, infra in Narela

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Wednesday reviewed security and civic infrastructure in Narela sub-city, issuing directives to official to curb crime, prevent illegal encroachments, and enhance amenities to create a safer environment for both residents and industries in the area. During the meeting, Saxena addressed law-and-order issues raised by residents (PTI)

Saxena’s plan includes deploying around 500 ex-servicemen for residential society security and initiating regular patrolling by PCR vans. He also directed the Delhi Police to identify and act against anti-social elements and repeat offenders in the vicinity, according to officials from the LG secretariat.

The review follows a November 25, HT report titled “Desolation in a ghost town in Delhi,” which highlighted poor occupancy in Narela’s mass housing projects and resulting issues such as inadequate security and poor connectivity, deterring prospective buyers.

The LG’s initiatives are part of his broader plans to redevelop Narela sub-city into a hub for education and sports while clearing unsold DDA inventory by offering discounted flats, according to officials from the LG’s office. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to improve infrastructure in the Narela industrial area and adjacent zones like Bawana and Bhorgarh to attract industrial units, the officials cited above said.

During the meeting, Saxena addressed law-and-order issues raised by residents. He instructed Delhi Police to ensure visible policing, conduct regular night patrolling, and establish a dedicated police post. Officials added that the DCP briefed the LG about dark spots in the area, which are prone to criminal activity.

“The LG directed DDA officials to identify the dark stretches in collaboration with local police and ensure proper lighting on urgent basis… He also directed DDA to raise the height of the boundary walls of the housing societies and protect them with barbed wire fencing. He also asked for the CCTV cameras and streetlights to be installed at heights that were not scalable easily and also for the cameras and lights to be put inside protective high tensile wire meshes,” said the official.

With regards to civic services in the area, Saxena has asked MCD to quickly complete the repair of roads and ensure proper garbage disposal on a priority basis.