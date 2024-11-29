LG sends Delhi CM Atishi reminder on tabling CAG findings

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday wrote to chief minister Atishi in what he said was another reminder to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to table pending reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in the ongoing winter session of the Delhi assembly. Delhi LG VK Saxena (PTI)

The issue has also been raised by the Opposition that sought the tabling of these reports in the assembly. However, the LG in the strongly worded letter noted that the agenda did not mention tabling of the CAG reports, even as this may be the last assembly session before the Delhi elections scheduled early next year.

The AAP did not respond to requests for comment.

According to officials, the Delhi government is yet to table 14 CAG reports, the latest being an audit of Delhi Transport Corporation pending since last month.Other reports pertain to state finances, pollution mitigation, regulation and supply of liquor, appropriation accounts, Public Sector Undertakings, social and general sectors, and children in need of care and protection, among others.

The LG said that he had earlier written to former CM Arvind Kejriwal and the assembly Speaker, and also sent reminders to the chief secretary on several occasions to table the audit reports. By not sharing these reports, Saxena said that “the government was violating constitutional norms” and “avoiding disclosure and public scrutiny of performance of the government” ahead of the upcoming elections.

“It pains me for having to write this communication to a Chief Minister heading a government which won popular electoral mandate on the plank of transparency and accountability in governance. It is ironic that the same government is shying away from transparently giving an account of its performance and expenditure before the august Assembly of which it is an integral part,” the LG said in the letter.

CAG is mandated to conduct the audit to ensure financial propriety and evaluate the efficacy of outcome of public expenditure, the LG said.

Noting that Atishi also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi cabinet, he urged her to ensure that the reports are tabled during the assembly session.

“The office of CAG has sent several reminders to my office requesting urgent action in this regard,” the LG added.

Earlier, in an August 9 letter to the assembly Speaker, the LG had said that the AAP government in Delhi was sitting over 11 CAG reports, the earliest one being on state finances that was received by the government in June 2022.

The issue has also been taken by the BJP to the Delhi high court which on Friday preponed the hearing on the same to December 2, according to news agency PTI.