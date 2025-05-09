LG inaugurates Delhi’s first centre of excellence in taekwondo, weight lifting

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday inaugurated Delhi’s first centre of excellence in boxing, wrestling, weightlifting and taekwondo developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Dwarka’s sector 8. Delhi LG VK Saxena. (ANI)

Spread over 23.3 acres, the complex has a range of indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The indoor features include gymnasium and dedicated spaces for boxing, wrestling, weight-lifting, taekwondo, table tennis, yoga and aerobics. The outdoor facilities include six synthetic turf courts for lawn tennis and six badminton courts, as well as four courts for basketball, two netball courts, two volleyball courts and four pickle-ball courts.

“The complex is also equipped with an open-air gym, a dedicated jogging/walking track and an Olympic-size swimming pool measuring 50m x 25m. Future expansion projects of the complex includes a combined football and hockey ground, a synthetic athletic track, a skating rink, a speed track, and a children’s park,” a DDA official said.

Additionally, there is a conference hall, equipped with high-end internet and audio-visual equipment, with a seating capacity of 100, as well as a cafeteria, a restaurant and banqueting facilities.

Officials added that professional coaching in all sports will also be provided with special emphasis on Centres of Excellence, particularly in boxing, wrestling, weight lifting, and taekwondo.

“The (Fit India) movement had resulted in children, even from the remote areas of the country, starting to take part in various kinds of sports activities,” said Saxena.

DDA is developing three more Centres of Excellence, which include one for aquatics at Rohini Sector 33, another for tennis and shooting at Dwarka Sector 19 and the third for football and hockey at Dwarka, Sector 23. DDA has currently has17 sports complexes and three golf courses across the National Capital.