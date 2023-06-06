LG urges Delhi residents to take responsibility for city

At the 15th convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Tuesday, Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena urged people to contribute to improving the Capital’s environment, rejuvenating the Yamuna, and managing civic issues. “We must begin to own the Yamuna River, our gardens, streets, and neighbourhoods. We must begin to feel responsible for our city and work proactively to achieve the goals of Delhi’s environmental sustainability, rejuvenation of the Yamuna, management of civic issues, and prudent use of our resources,” Saxena said in his address.

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (right) is felicitated by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) vice chancellor Mahesh Verma on Tuesday. (ANI)

“Only if we, the people of Delhi, stand up to the task of managing and caring for Delhi, in the same way, that we manage and care for our homes, will the government be able to fulfil its responsibility of disposing the garbage, restoring natural resources, mitigating encroachments, and providing better services. As I previously said, I would entrust you with the responsibility today of instilling a sense of belonging to and ownership of Delhi in your hearts. Let’s get started with this campaign,” the LG said.

Meanwhile, education minister Atishi, who was also present at the event, encouraged students to embark on a transformative journey to create a better future for the country.

According to Atishi, it is the students’ responsibility to improve the country and lead it forward. They have the strength, passion, and determination to make India a better place. The dream of making India number one in the world, which we have seen, now rests on their shoulders. I want you to leave today’s convocation ceremony with a dream of making India number one in the world,” Atishi said.

This year, the university has awarded over 28,000 degrees. Among these are 149 PhDs, 32 MPhils, 3,302 postgraduate degrees, 23,690 undergraduate degrees, 521 MBBS degrees, and 460 MD/MS/Ayurveda Vachaspati degrees. In addition, during the convocation ceremony, 87 students were awarded gold medals.

