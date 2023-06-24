LG approves dog sterilisation centre in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday approved a dog sterilisation centre-cum-veterinary hospital in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area.

Officials said the proposal is aimed at keeping dog bite incidents in check. (Representational image/ HT Archive)

Officials said that the proposal for this centre was pending since 2019and is aimed at keeping dog bite incidents in check.

About 483 square metres of land will soon be allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for developing the sterilisation centre on a PPP-BOT (public-private partnership-build operate transfer) model, officials said.

While approving the proposal, the LG directed DDA to ensure, through its permission letter to the MCD, that since the proposed centre and dog clinic is an essential municipal service, community dogs should be treated free of cost. Meanwhile, revenue generated through other means, such as treatment of pets, should be utilised to run the centre.

“In the recent past, there have been several incidents where community dogs have attacked and even killed people. The Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rule, 2001, deals with the population control of strays. It provides for the neutering of community dogs to achieve population stabilisation, as opposed to killing them. Improper implementation of this law is also seen as a major reason behind the growing menace of strays and increasing bite cases,” said an official from the LG’s office.

The LG has also directed that MCG will mention terms and condition during the tendering process that all expenses on building, construction, medical equipment, operations and employees will be borne by the private partners selected through bidding process and that the successful bidder will pay an annual licence fee to the MCD.

Earlier this week, mayor Shelly Oberoi said that MCD will soon form committees that will work with volunteers in government veterinary hospitals to look into issues related to stray or abandoned animals in the city. There are 16 animal birth control (ABC) centres operated by MCD across the city and there are plans to start five more soon — in Dwarka Sector 29, Rohini Sector 27, Tughlakabad, Prahladpur and Mundhela.

