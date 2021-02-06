IND USA
The grand Peepal tree inside the Lodhi gardens, also known as the Bodhi tree. The light rain on Thursday, coupled with strong winds, improved the city’s air quality significantly.(Burhaan Kinu / HT Archive)
Light rain chases away pollution, AQI moderate in Delhi

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides the representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, on Friday as against 12.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:52 AM IST

A day after the light rain on Thursday, when the minimum temperature in the city had climbed to 12.4 degrees Celsius, the mercury dropped once again on Friday to a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius -- two degrees below the season’s normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said the drop was primarily due to the cold, dry winds blowing in from the snow-clad western Himalayas. The city had recorded 2.1mm rainfall on Thursday under the influence of a western disturbance, which also led to widespread snowfall in the hilly regions.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides the representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, on Friday as against 12.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said with the passing of the western disturbance, the wind direction over Delhi has changed to north-westerly.

“Cold, dry winds from the mountains have started blowing over the plains, resulting in a dip in the minimum temperature,” an IMD official said, wishing not to be named.

He said the temperature is likely to fall further over the weekend and settle at around 5-6 degrees Celsius. However, by February 8, the temperature will rise again.

“There is another western disturbance that is likely to impact the Himalayas. Its impact on the plains will be a slight rise in the minimum and maximum temperature,” Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, the light rain on Thursday, coupled with strong winds, improved the city’s air quality significantly. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Friday was 133, in the ”moderate” zone. On Thursday, the average AQI was 316, in the ”very poor” category.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said isolated rain observed under the influence of a western disturbance and high winds contributed to the improvement in AQI.

“Surface winds are low in the morning but forecasted to improve during daytime. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and remain in the “moderate” or “poor” category Saturday. “Poor” to “very poor” AQI is forecasted for February 7 and February 8,” Safar said.

New Delhi: MCD sanitation workers shout slogans during a protest against AAP government, demanding to clear their outstanding remuneration, outside Delhi CM's residence in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI18-12-2020_000079A)(PTI)
delhi news

'Anarchy can't be tolerated': Delhi High Court on sanitation workers’ strike

By Richa banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:36 AM IST
The strike by sanitation workers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), which began on January 15 demanding the payments of salaries pending since December 2020, was called off on Thursday, after the EDMC cleared all dues.
Delhi on Friday vaccinated 9,216 of a targeted 18,400 beneficiaries, reflecting a turnout of around 50% -- which is two percentage points lower than the previous day’s, shows data shared by the government.
delhi news

All 184 centres now open for front-line workers to get Covid-19 vaccine

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:21 AM IST
On Thursday and Friday, several vaccination centres were opened to front-line workers on a trial basis and from Saturday, all existing centres will be opened to them, said officials.
Delhi broadly has eight categories of localities – from A to H. Category A being the most affluent ones and H being the most economically weaker ones.(S Burmaula / HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi govt reduces circle rates by 20% for next six months

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:02 AM IST
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Friday. It was decided to reduce the circle rates by 20% for residential, commercial and industrial properties across all categories of localities.
The GoM, under deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, will deliberate on a report submitted to the government by a committee of experts that was set up by Sisodia last year to augment the excise revenue of the city-state.
delhi news

Delhi govt forms GoM under Sisodia to draw up new excise policy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:44 AM IST
The Delhi cabinet on Friday appointed a group of ministers (GoM) to finalise a new excise policy for the national capital.
Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendra Jain chairs a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Govt floats tender to select agency for setting up 100 e-charging points

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Most of the chosen sites are located outside Metro stations and at bus depots in the city, power minister Satyendar Jain said.
HT Image
delhi news

Close
HT Image
delhi news

Anarchy cannot be tolerated in civilised society, says HC on sanitation workers’ strike

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Friday came down heavily on sanitation worker unions that were on a strike, and said their “anarchy” of obstructing the regular work of cleaning and dumping garbage on streets cannot be allowed to prevail in a civilised society
HT Image
delhi news

Full-scale police deployment at borders ahead of chakka jam, all protest sites under heavy barricading

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The farmer protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have been hemmed in with multilayered barricading and are being heavily patrolled ahead of Saturday’s three-hour long nationwide highway blockade, “the chakka jam”, called by farmers to intensify their protest against the new farm laws
HT Image
delhi news

Govt floats tender to select agency for setting up 100 e-charging points

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:47 PM IST
A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign to promote electric vehicles (EV) in the capital city, the Delhi government on Friday floated a tender to hire an agency for setting up 500 e-vehicle charging points across 100 locations within a year, informed power minister Satyendar Jain
North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) workers protest demanding the release of eight months' backlogged salary, at Civic Center, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

NDMC tells HC garbage collection has resumed, strike called off

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 PM IST
The submission was made before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva who on February 2 had given NrDMC time till Friday to end the strike of the sanitation workers and clean the garbage accumulating in the colony.
Representational image. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Development authority to allow cultural events in parks

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:40 AM IST
DDA officials say that political functions and marriage ceremonies will not be allowed in these parks. DDA already has over 100 open spaces across the city which can be booked for weddings or political events
A teacher takes a class in a Delhi school. Schools in the national capital reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 on Monday.(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

Things to know as Delhi opens schools and colleges today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The operating conditions followed for Classes 10 and 12 students until now will be extended to those of Classes 9 and 11. The staggered way followed earlier was 80% effective and will be continued.
Heavy traffic jam at ITO in New Delhi. (Ht file photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders remain closed; traffic likely to be affected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police officers said Delhi and Ghaziabad would have to face traffic jams as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border has been completely closed. All the six lanes of Delhi-Meerut, NH-9 and NH-24 are also closed
Representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s air quality very poor, could improve over weekend

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Thursday was 316, in the “very poor” zone. This was, however, an improvement from Wednesday’s 330, also in the “very poor” category
