Light rain likely in Delhi, but will have little impact on temp, says IMD

The city is likely to receive its first spell of March rain on Thursday -- albeit only scattered rain or drizzle is expected during the day -- with a fresh active western disturbance forecast to influence the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Met officials, however, said it is unlikely to bring down the maximum temperature substantially, and said mercury will still touch the 30°C-mark by March 10.

“Earlier, there were chances of rain on Wednesday night, but now we are expected rain activity only during the day on Thursday. Only very light to light rain is expected and while it will provide some cooling on Thursday, temperatures are unlikely to drop much due to this,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4°C on Wednesday -- normal for this time of the season -- and a minimum of 11.2°C, two degrees below normal.

Najafgarh was Delhi’s warmest location, where the day time temperature touched 29°C, and the Sports Complex station in east Delhi recorded the warmest night, at 15.6°C.

Jenamani said two back-to back western disturbances are forecast in the first week of March, with the second one -- expected between March 5 and 6 -- unlikely to bring any rain.

“Following the rain on Thursday, we can expect windy conditions on Friday and Saturday, with the second western disturbance only like to bring cloudy conditions. It will not bring any rain though and this is likely to take the maximum temperature close to the 30°C mark by March 7 or 8, with most parts touching 30°C by March 10,” said Jenamani.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) rose to 225 (poor), as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm bulletin on Wednesday. It was 170 (moderate) a day ago.

An AQI reading of 51 to 100 is classified as ‘satisfactory’, from 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and over 401 as ‘severe’.

“AQI is in the lower end of the ‘poor’ category today (Wednesday), but it is likely to improve to the ‘moderate’ category by Thursday due to likelihood of intermittent rain and the associated wet deposition. Relatively high wind speeds are also expected for the next three days (March 3, 4, 5) which will maintain AQI within the ‘moderate’ category or in the lower end of the ‘poor’ category due to efficient dispersion of pollutants,” said Centre-run Safar, an air forecasting body.