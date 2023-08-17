Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Light rain likely in Delhi for next 4 days: IMD

PTI |
Aug 17, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected in the national capital in the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin issued on Thursday.

Light to moderate rains were witnessed in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the maximum temperature settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the minimum temperature on Thursday settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 131, which falls in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 53 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

