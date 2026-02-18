Light rainfall in Delhi as IMD issues ‘yellow alert’, AQI remains ‘poor’

Parts of Delhi recorded light rainfall on Wednesday morning leading to a minor drop in temperature with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert. The air quality index in the national Capital remained in the ‘poor category’. Delhi’s average AQI was 225 (poor) at 9am on Wednesday. It was 249 (poor) on Tuesday at 4pm. Delhi’s average AQI was 225 (poor) at 9am on Wednesday. It was 249 (poor) on Tuesday at 4pm. (HT photo)

The IMD has forecast patchy light rain with gusty winds possibly touching 4 km/hr as a western disturbance (WD) impacts the region.

The light rainfall is likely to lead to a dip in maximum temperature, which has remained over 30°C for the past two days. Delhi’s maximum was 30.9°C on Tuesday -- seven degrees above what is normal for this time of the year. It was 31.6°C on Monday, the earliest when the temperature crossed 30°C in February in the past five years. The last time it happened before February 16 was in 2021, when it touched 30.4°C on February 11.

Weather forecasts show the maximum is expected to dip and hover around 26°C on Wednesday, before gradually rising again and touching 30°C by Sunday.

“Some scattered very light rain has been recorded in the city, with chances of another spell. It is likely to stay overcast, leading to a dip in maximum, but only for Wednesday,” said an IMD official.

IMD data showed Safdarjung logged 0.2mm of rainfall till 8:30am, Lodhi road 0.2mm, Palam 0.9mm and Ayanagar 0.5mm.

With overcast skies, Delhi’s minimum temperature also rose on Wednesday and was recorded at 15.8°C -- five degrees above normal.

The minimum was recorded at 12.4°C on Tuesday and 10.1°C a day earlier.