Home / Cities / Delhi News / Light rains likely to continue in parts of in Delhi-NCR today, says IMD
delhi news

Light rains likely to continue in parts of in Delhi-NCR today, says IMD

Senior IMD officials said there is a forecast of the intensity of rainfall increasing from September 17 and patchy rains will continue in isolated parts of the city till then. Some parts of Delhi and Faridabad also received light rainfall spells along with thunder and lightning on Tuesday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Children playing in the rain in Dwarka, New Delhi. (HT file photo)

Light, patchy rains are likely to continue in parts of Delhi and NCR on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“Light spells are likely to continue, but these will be patchy and might not cover the entire city. Rainfall activity is expected to increase again from September 17,” a senior official said.

Delhi this year has seen an erratic monsoon, with the season being one of the wettest since IMD started maintaining weather records. In the month of September, Delhi also recorded eight rainy days, which is unlikely for this time of the year. Usually, the rainiest month of the season is August.

“It is unlikely that the monsoon will withdraw anytime soon. We will have to wait and see how many records are set this year,” the IMD official added.

