Light spells of rain likely in Delhi this week, Met forecasts

The city is likely to get mostly light rain over the coming week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its Sunday forecast, as parts of the Capital received showers for the second straight day.

According to IMD, on Sunday, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, received 41.1mm of rain between 8.30am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday, and then 1.2 mm rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

“Light rain or thundershowers will continue till September 15-16. Another spell of moderate intensity rainfall is likely around September 16-17. This month will see rainfall on and off, with monsoon likely to withdraw late from northwest region including Delhi,” said a senior official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Delhi on Saturday received 81.3mm rain in just three hours, starting 5.30am, which broke a 46-year-old record, making it the wettest monsoon for the city since 1975.

The city has received 1,136.8mm rain so far this monsoon. It last received more rain in 1975, when Delhi recorded 1155.6mm rain.

The all-time record, from 1933, stands at 1420.3 mm, according to IMD.

The unusual monsoon this year has set another record — after 1944, which had the rainiest September on record, this year’s September has so far reported the most rainfall. With a good part of the month still left, this year’s September could become the rainiest since 1901, the year when earliest rainfall data is available.In just 11 days, the city has recorded 380.2mm rainfall, according to data. In September 1944, the city received 417.3mm rain.

Unlike July and August that saw dry phases, September so far has not had any such spells, and the city has seen some rainfall on most days this month.

“The continuous rain spells are mainly on account of easterly winds and frequently forming low pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal, which travelling up to north and central India are bringing rainfall,” the official added.

According to scientists, Delhi has witnessed seven heavy rain events (64.4mm rainfall and above) this year, the highest ever. Normally, Delhi records just one or two such events in the entire season, between June 1 and September 30.

“This monsoon has already featured in the list of the top five wettest seasons. We might break more records but we will have to wait for the final rainfall data,” RK Jenamani, senior IMD scientist, told HT on Saturday.

Despite monsoon arriving in Delhi on July 13, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, the capital recorded 16 rainy days in the month, the maximum in the last four years.