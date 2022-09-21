Home / Cities / Delhi News / Light to moderate rainfall expected in Delhi today: IMD

Light to moderate rainfall expected in Delhi today: IMD

delhi news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 09:46 AM IST

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 24°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 32°C

Around 6.5mm of rain was recorded over the last 24 hours. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky on Wednesday with likelihood of light to moderate rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 24.6°C and maximum temperature was 34.7°C -- which are normal levels for this time of the year.

Around 6.5mm of rain was recorded over the last 24 hours with the levels of humidity varying between 61% to 93%.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 106.

On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 130.

The dominant air pollutants in Delhi’s air were PM2.5 and PM10. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Tuesday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Air Quality Index indicates ‘moderate’ air quality. Dust (size more than 2.5 micrometer) contributes around 59% to PM10. For the next 3 days (21st, 22nd, 23rd September) peak wind speed is likely to be around 10-12 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ due to trace rainfall spells. Moderate temperature (32-33°C) and mixing layer height (around 2.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
