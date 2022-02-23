Like vehicles, Delhi’s horse owners will need to get 3rd-party insurance

New Delhi: The owners of horses, mares and horse-drawn buggies will soon have to get third party insurance -- similar to those for vehicles -- to operate in Delhi, with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) standing committee on Wednesday approving a policy amendment mandating the same. Officials from the other two civic bodies also said they are likely to follow suit soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SDMC move follows directions issued by the Delhi government’s urban development department in December last year, which was in turn urged by a local court while hearing a case related to the death of a person after being hit by two racing mares on the road. The amendment will be kept in the SDMC house meeting on Thursday where it is likely to be cleared.

The policy change, moved by the veterinary department and cleared by the SDMC standing committee on Wednesday, states that a third party insurance is mandatory for all horses used for ceremonial purposes, and asks the veterinary department to ensure this is in order while granting or renewing the veterinary licence. “The applicants will also submit an undertaking to indemnify from all accident-causing loss of life or injury to any user and the licensee will be liable to pay compensation arising out of such accidents,” said the proposal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior SDMC veterinary department official said that currently there is no such provision in veterinary license policy and does not mention anything regarding the responsibility of license holders in case of a mishap. “The pre-conditions have been added to comply with the directions of the office of director (local bodies) made in December 2021. The directions were issued as per the court order in an ongoing case in Tis Hazari court regarding damages related to death of a person who died after being hit by two racing mares while crossing road. The court ordered North MCD to provide compensation of ₹11.73 lakh but the latter has appealed in the high court,” said the official, asking not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Col (retd) Balram Kumar Oberoi, the chairperson of the committee, said that the third party insurance will help victims of accidents involving such animals.

The policy amendment moved by municipal commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on January 14, 2022, also cites the observation made by the court.

A senior veterinary department official pointed out that many owners of such carts are not financially well off and the insurance will help in case of such accidents.

SDMC has issued 131 licenses for horse drawn carriages this year.

Officials from North and East Delhi municipal corporations said they are also likely to move similar amendments.