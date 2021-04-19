Liquor makers seek home delivery after crowds throng alcohol shops in Delhi

Liquor manufacturers on Monday asked the Delhi government to allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages as tipplers thronged liquor shops forming serpentine queues ahead of the six-day lockdown beginning this evening in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday as soon as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 PM till 5 AM the next Monday to curb growing cases of Covid-19, a sudden rush of punters was seen outside liquor shops in the national capital with long queues. Citing Maharashtra, which has also gone through tough restrictions and shops are closed in cities like Mumbai to curb the spread of the pandemic, the state government has allowed home delivery, said Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

According to CIABC, there was rush outside liquor vends in Delhi after the announcement of a weeklong lockdown. "What we saw today was the panic reaction from the public, driven by their memory of lockdown extensions last year. For lakhs of people all over India alcohol is part of regular consumption basket that they do not wish to be deprived of," said CIABC Director-General Vinod Giri.

The association has hoped that the public and shopkeepers in Delhi adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. “Decision of Maharashtra to allow home delivery of liquor, for example, has helped contain panic reaction to lockdown there,” Giri said adding “we urge Delhi Government to think of such steps."

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) represents domestic liquor makers.

Announcing lockdown in the city earlier in the day, Kejriwal said it was necessary to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen.

It further said essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, but private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums, public parks, sport complexes, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons and beauty parlours will remain closed.