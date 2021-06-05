Liquor stores to open on odd-even basis, restaurants to remain closed: Delhi govt clarifies on Covid relaxations

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The government said that liquor shops in the national capital will open on an odd-even basis from Monday, June 7, according to the clarifications. Restaurants and bars, even if they are in markets and shopping malls, will continue to remain closed.
The Delhi government on Saturday issued a clarification about the relaxations issued during the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The government said that liquor shops in the national capital will open on an odd-even basis from Monday, June 7, according to the clarifications. Restaurants and bars, even if they are in markets and shopping malls, will continue to remain closed. Gymnasiums, spas, salons, parlours and cinema halls will also not open. However, revenue services such as registry can operate during the unlock process in the national capital.

