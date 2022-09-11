Literacy matters: Imparting knowledge, one gen at a time

Willing to share their knowledge among those who might not be as privileged as them, are some city-based youngsters. They feel it’s their responsibility to empower the next generation by using education as a tool, and it’s nothing short of inspiring to see them feel this way. These youngsters, many of who are students or recent graduates of Delhi University, share what it takes to raise awareness around the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and a tool for a more literate and sustainable society.

“I remember this one girl who used to share her phone with her little sister so that she could also study,” says Kalash Kaushal, a recent graduate of BA (Hons) from Rajdhani College, adding, “When she came up to me and told me that she wants me to shift the timings of the classes, so that her sister could also attend classes, I was so overwhelmed that this little one realised that education was important not just for her but also for her sister. That’s what inspires me till date... I don’t just teach them from books, but also try to impart social and moral values in them. It’s just so good to see them learn, understand things, and also introspect and analyse what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Apart from conducting classes for the less privileged, Kalash Kaushal also teaches young girls about menstrual hygiene.

Kaushal also teaches young underprivileged girls about menstrual hygiene and its importance. “I feel if we are taking up the responsibility of educating them, then we should cover all bases,” adds Kaushal. And Pallavi Saini, a final-year student of Bachelor of Management Studies at Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS), feels blessed to be able to make a difference in the society. She says, “It’s not that I’m doing anything special as it’s nothing but a privilege to play a small part in the journey of a kid; knowing you are making a difference in how their future pans out. If I have got a quality education, then these little ones deserve it too... It all started for me when I started teaching this young boy, Krish, who’s father was not able to incur the expense of providing him with the education he truly desired. It’s a very nice feeling to see him grow and learn. I can see it in his eyes as to how keen he is on learning better. And yes, I make sure to sit with him, feed him yummy food and watch some cartoon once we are done, so as to ensure he does return with equal enthusiasm the next day too!”

Many like Saini feel proud to do their small bit. Take for instance Shivansh Raj, a final year student of BA (Hons) Economics at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). He’s the president of his college’s NSS team, and has been volunteering for the cause all through the pandemic. “We truly believe that education is a right and not a privilege. Our mission is to provide free of cost quality education to these young and bright minds so that they prove to be an asset to their family’s and the country at large, “ says Raj, adding, “Through our Project Sanskar, we have impacted lives of more than 500 students by providing them quality education and helping them to achieve their dreams... During the lock down, owing to the pandemic, we made sure to continue with conducting classes through online mode, and even provided internet. A fun event, Masti Ki Paathshala, was also conducted where students showcased their talent in dance, music, art, magic performances, etc.”

Nitika Sehra says she got inspired to teach the underprivileged after she started teaching her house help’s daughter.

For some others, what started as an act of kindness, inspired them to do a lot more. This has been the case with Nitika Sehra,a recent graduate of BSc (Hons) from Ramjas College. She says, “It was my house help’s daughter who ignited the desire in me, to share the joy of educating someone. I used to help her with her studies over the weekends, and that’s where I formed such a passion for it. I thus connected with several NGOs and now teach the kids there.The children I teach are in the age group of five to 13 years old. I teach them basic maths, alphabets and grammar. To be honest, I love these kids and they love me equally. They have so many aspirations, and when I listen to them talk about it, I get instilled with positivity. The world is a better place when I am around these cute little friends. It’s just so warm, so wholesome.”

