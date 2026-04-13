Residents of Sector 23A’s economically weaker section (EWS) colony have alleged civic neglect by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), voicing concerns over irregular road sweeping and the lack of door-to-door garbage collection in the area.

Locals decry no door pickup, waste pile up in Gurugram’s Sector 23A colony

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The residents claimed that door-to-door garbage collection has been halted for the past six months, forcing them to dump garbage in open spots.

“There is no proper maintenance by the MCG. We are forced to manage garbage disposal ourselves,” said Gaurav Kumar, a local resident. “The streets are often littered with waste. We are forced to carry the waste to the few trolleys provided by the MCG or leave it in open areas. The colony and its residents have been completely neglected by the municipal authorities. Despite repeated complaints, there has been little to no action,” he claimed.

Kumar added that residents are hired to pay a private contractor for garbage collection for ₹100 a month. “But even then, the service is far from convenient. The contractor does not collect from our homes. We first have to carry our garbage to a designated collection point, and only then will it be picked up. It’s frustrating that even after paying, residents still have to struggle with disposing of their waste properly.”

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{{^usCountry}} Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, general secretary of the Sector 23A resident welfare association (RWA), said the lack of proper garbage collection in the area has forced residents to start disposing of their waste within the sector itself. “We already face a severe sanitation problem in the area, and this uncontrolled disposal only worsens it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, general secretary of the Sector 23A resident welfare association (RWA), said the lack of proper garbage collection in the area has forced residents to start disposing of their waste within the sector itself. “We already face a severe sanitation problem in the area, and this uncontrolled disposal only worsens it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, ward Councillor Rakesh Yadav said waste collection was a challenge but refuted claims of irregular road sweeping. “We have been told that the door-to-door collection has been impacted as a lot of workers have left for West Bengal for elections,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, ward Councillor Rakesh Yadav said waste collection was a challenge but refuted claims of irregular road sweeping. “We have been told that the door-to-door collection has been impacted as a lot of workers have left for West Bengal for elections,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A junior engineer at MCG said, “We will seek an explanation from the contractors and our teams will also inspect the affected roads, so appropriate action can be taken.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A junior engineer at MCG said, “We will seek an explanation from the contractors and our teams will also inspect the affected roads, so appropriate action can be taken.” {{/usCountry}}

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