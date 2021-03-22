Lok Sabha clears bill which gives Delhi L-G more power

The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to give more powers to the Lieutenant Governor in matters related to national capital’s governance. The bill was introduced by the central government in the Lower House of Parliament on March 15.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has supported the bill by saying that it would ensure better coordination between the Centre and Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government has called the legislation “unconstitutional” and “undemocratic”.

Chief minister and AAP's national conevener Arvind Kejriwal reacted sharply to the passing of this legislation and labelled it as an insult to Delhi's people. Taking it to Twitter, he wrote, "The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people & gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people."

Kejriwal had earlier too accused the BJP-led central government of seeking to drastically reduce the powers of the Delhi government by this bill. Echoing his concern, the opposition party Congress has also criticised the bill. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said on March 16 that the Delhi government’s role will come down to a "mere puppet" at the hands of the L-G.