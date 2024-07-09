Lovely raps AAP over ‘dirty politics’ in teacher transfer saga

New Delhi Arvinder Singh Lovely of the BJP. (HT Archive)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arvinder Singh Lovely on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of “dirty politics” in the teacher transfer saga.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office a day after the Directorate of Education suspended the mass transfer of 5,000 teachers who completed 10 years in a particular school, he said that the director of education has the authority to make transfers, but the authority to create transfer policies lies with the minister.

Saying that the minister, Atishi, has claimed that she did not formulate any such policy, he said: “Without, the transfer policy the transfer of 5000 teachers cannot take place. We have requested the LG to get a comprehensive transfer policy framed.”

He said: “The level of education has significantly declined in the last five years. A total of 177 educational institutions (schools) have been shut in the last five years.”

The AAP government said in a statement that the chief secretary, in writing, informed the minister, Atishi, that the services were under the Central government.