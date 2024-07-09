 Lovely raps AAP over ‘dirty politics’ in teacher transfer saga | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lovely raps AAP over ‘dirty politics’ in teacher transfer saga

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 09, 2024 10:48 PM IST

He was addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office a day after the Directorate of Education suspended the mass transfer of 5,000 teachers who completed 10 years in a particular school

New Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely of the BJP. (HT Archive)
Arvinder Singh Lovely of the BJP. (HT Archive)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arvinder Singh Lovely on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of “dirty politics” in the teacher transfer saga.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office a day after the Directorate of Education suspended the mass transfer of 5,000 teachers who completed 10 years in a particular school, he said that the director of education has the authority to make transfers, but the authority to create transfer policies lies with the minister.

Saying that the minister, Atishi, has claimed that she did not formulate any such policy, he said: “Without, the transfer policy the transfer of 5000 teachers cannot take place. We have requested the LG to get a comprehensive transfer policy framed.”

He said: “The level of education has significantly declined in the last five years. A total of 177 educational institutions (schools) have been shut in the last five years.”

The AAP government said in a statement that the chief secretary, in writing, informed the minister, Atishi, that the services were under the Central government.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Lovely raps AAP over ‘dirty politics’ in teacher transfer saga
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On