Lovely takes charge as Delhi Congress chief: ‘Will revive party’

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely formally took charge as the president of the party’s Delhi unit on Thursday and said that his first priorities will be to revive the party in the Capital, and fix its organisational structure.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely at the party office on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Addressing party workers at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) headquarters on DDU Marg, Lovely said that the conditions in which the party has to fight its battle, there is no scope for tussles. “We will have to work on our shortcomings, workers will have to be present on ground. We have ruled over Delhi over 15 years and now the city is being played with. From the greenest Capital, it has become the pollution capital,” he said, referring to the 15-year period between 1998 and 2013 in which a Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit ruled Delhi.

The Congress’s fortunes have since plummeted, with the party failing to win a single seat in the 70-member state assembly in the 2015 and 2020 elections, which were won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Broaching the subject of a possible alliance with the AAP, as part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) political alliance, Lovely said it was the duty and responsibility of every Congress worker to follow the direction of the party high command, but there will be not compromise with the interests of people of Delhi.

